A woman is in a serious condition after she suffered a cardiac arrest in Leamington this afternoon (Wednesday December 18).

Two land crews and a paramedic officer for the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to an address in Kenilworth Road at about 2.40pm.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended an incident in Leamington today. Photo courtesy of Lorna Harris.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was also called and landed at the Midland Oak park nearby.

The woman was taken to Warwick Hospital.