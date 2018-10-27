Here is what will be happening in Warwick town centre on Remembrance Sunday

A number of events and ceremonies will be taking place in Warwick to mark Armistice Day.

November 11 will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War and the Warwick Branch of the Royal British Legion along with the town council will have a number of events and ceremonies taking place on the day.

At 6am there will be a sunrise ceremony with a lone piper playing at the War Memorial in Church Street. The piece of music that will be performed was played exactly 100 years ago, as the Armistice was signed.

It will be replicated at locations throughout the UK at 6am. Immediately afterwards the piper will play among the thousands of poppies in St Mary’s Church.

At 10am there will be a remembrance service at St Mary’s Church, followed by a small service of Remembrance at the Warwick War Memorial. This will then be followed by a two-minute silence at 11am, wreath laying and a march past of local units and organisations.

Some roads will be closed for the remembrance services. From 8am until 1.30pm Northgate Street, Church Street, Old Square and New Street will be closed.

Between 10.30am and 11.30am a stop-and-hold traffic will be in operation on Jury Street at the junction of Castle Hill and The Butts, High Street at the junction of Bowling Green Street, Swan Street, Market Place and Brook Street.

During the evening Warwick Castle will be holding a free short service and beacon lighting at 7pm. Gates open at 6.30pm.

There will be free parking at the Stratford Road car park.