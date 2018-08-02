Heathcote vets issue neutering plea after kittens abandoned on doorstop

A vets in Heathcote has helped rehome three stray kittens abandoned in a cardboard box on a doorstep, prompting it to call for cat owners to neuter their pets.

Avonvale Veterinary Centres cared for the eight-week-old kittens at its Heathcote practice, after they were found abandoned in Bishop’s Tachbrook by an RSPCA animal collection officer.

The rescued kittens.

The trio were named Michaela, Charlotte and Hannah after the three members of staff who looked after them and, happily, two have since been fostered and one has found a new permanent home.

Katie Wain, senior veterinary surgeon at the Heathcote practice, said: “It’s rare to see animals being abandoned on a doorstep but it does happen occasionally.

“We decided to name the three strays after our student nurses Michaela Hatton and Charlotte Pullee, and animal nursing assistant Hannah Powell, who all helped care for them.

“There is a huge amount of pressure on local charities to rehome unwanted and stray cats. Pet owners can make a positive contribution to the problem by neutering their cats, as it saves an awful lot of unnecessary heartache and stress further down the line.

“There are a number of benefits to neutering cats – in females it will stop them coming into heat, which can be uncomfortable and cause them to roam in search of a mate. In toms, it can stop them roaming and reduce the spread of disease through fighting.”

Avonvale works closely with two animal welfare charities, the RSPCA and Cats Protection, on cases involving strays. For more information on the charities, visit www.rspca.org.uk or www.cats.org.uk.

For more information on Avonvale Veterinary Centres, which has recently expanded to running seven practices across Warwickshire, visit www.avonvets.co.uk.