Life-saving equipment installed at Kenilworth primary school

A piece of life-saving equipment has been installed at a primary school in Kenilworth.

A Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) has been installed at St Nicholas C of E Primary School in Kenilworth.

Left to right: Roy Shearing (Kenilworth Rotary Club), Mrs Louise Mohacsi (Headteacher at St Nicholas C of E Primary School), pupils Matilda and Tom, Jane Hunt (School Office) and Bobby Qayum. Photo submitted.

The school were able to house the equipment thank to the help of Kenilworth Rotary Club and the West Midlands Ambulance Trust (WMAS)

The defibrillator will not only serve the school in an emergency, but also the wider community.

Bobby Qayum, one of West Midland's Ambulance Service Trust's community response managers, said: "The school was fully aware of the need of such a device and decided to be bold and make it a CPAD to help and serve the school as well as the wider community.

"I would encourage all schools to look at placing their life saving devices in public as this has a greater impact on saving lives where an defibrillator is available 24/7. Well done to St Nicholas."

CPADs are located in locked cabinets outside buildings and can be accessed at all times to anyone who needs the equipment. The cabinets are opened with key code which is accessed by calling 999.

If anyone would like to install a CPAD at school or community building and would like help from the West Midlands Ambulance Service click here.

St Nicholas C of E Primary School have been contacted for a comment.