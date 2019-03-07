Another construction milestone for new care home in Warwick

WCS Care’s new £7.5 million care home in Warwick is a step closer to completion after passing a major construction milestone.

The roof of Woodside Care Village on Spinney Hill is now finished and internal work has now started.

A ‘topping-out’ ceremony was held on Tuesday February 26 to mark the three-storey home reaching its highest point.

Christine Asbury, WCS Care’s Chief Executive, said: “In all WCS Care homes, our ambition is that every day is well lived for our residents - that means we provide plenty of opportunities for people to try something new and enjoy what they’ve always done.

“We’re really excited because we’re creating a home at Woodside Care Village that’s designed specifically to deliver this ambition for the people who will live there.

“And marking this construction milestone means we’re a step closer to welcoming the first residents through our doors in the autumn.”

When the care home opens it will accommodate 72 residents including older people and people with dementia.

It will feature family-scale households for six or seven people with ensuite bedrooms, as well as a spa, salon, cinema, cafe, and a side-by-side bike-for-two with a cycle track.

The state-of-the-art home has been designed by local architects Robothams and will encourage people to spend more time outdoors.

External walkways will replace internal corridors and an open-air courtyard will provide easy access to features including a shop and traditional launderette.

Built by Coventry-based Deeley Construction, Woodside Care Village will feature the latest technology. Smart phone apps will be connected to mobile care monitoring which is linked to a Relative’s Gateway, where people can check and interact with their loved ones’ care 24-hours a day.

