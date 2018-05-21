Head record store in Leamington set to re-open under new management

Head record store in Leamington is set to re-open with the same name and under new management.

Posters on the windows of the currently unoccupied unit in the lower mall of the Royal Priors shopping centre, which Head occupied before it closed "for good" in January, had teased the re-opening but new posters now confirm this will take place.

The poster in the window of the unit previously occupied by Head and soon the be used again by the same store when it re-opens under new management.

The poster, pictured, is advertising for new jobs for when the store re-opens on an, as yet, unspecified date.

