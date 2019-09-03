Hay bales and field damaged by fire in Southam

Firefighters were called to a hay bale and field fire in Southam yesterday (Monday) which damaged a quarter of the field.

Firefighters from Southam were sent to the scene around 12.30pm.

They were also joined by a water carrier crew from Leamington fire station.

Around 15 hay bales were involved in the fire and a quarter of the field was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Later in the evening firefighters from Southam were called out to another incident in Bishops Itchington.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a field in Southam which involved around 15 hay bales yesterday (Monday) Photo by Southam Fire Station.

Firefighters were called out at around 7pm to a bonfire in the woods.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a field in Southam which involved around 15 hay bales yesterday (Monday) Photo by Southam Fire Station.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a field in Southam which involved around 15 hay bales yesterday (Monday) Photo by Southam Fire Station.