Hatton street has one of the UK’s worst broadband speeds reveals study

A street in Hatton has one of the slowest broadband speeds in the UK a study has revealed.

The research, which was conducted by uSwitch, is based on more than one million ‘real world’ speed tests run by broadband users over the last year.

The study revealed that one in five broadband users have speeds of less than 10Mbps – while nearly one in ten have than 5Mbps.

According to the research Hatton Green in Hatton, near Warwick has the sixth slowest broadband speed in the UK with an average download speed of 0.88Mbps.

The slowest broadband in the UK was in Thorpe Lane in Trimley St Martin, in Suffolk, with an average download speed of 0.68Mbps,

Thorpe Lane’s average speed is 260 times slower than the UK’s fastest street, Benford Avenue, Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, where average speeds peaked at 177.01Mbps.

The research found that on Thorpe Lane it would take over 21 hours to download a two-hour HD film on Netflix and nearly eight hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

By contrast, on Benford Avenue, it would take less than five minutes to download a two-hour HD film and 109 seconds to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

Broadband users living in and around the UK’s largest cities are the most likely to have superfast speeds.

Four of the UK’s fastest broadband streets can be found in London, while Glasgow contains two of the UK’s quickest streets and another is located in the Greater Manchester area.

According to uSwitch the number of broadband users with faster speeds is growing and that nearly four in ten people now get average speeds of 30Mbps and above.

But despite the fact that fibre broadband should be available to 95 per cent of UK households by the end of 2017, a recent uSwitch survey found that only 57 per cent of people believe they can access it in their local area.