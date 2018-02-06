Hatton Park gets a defibrillator

The Women’s Institute (WI) in Hatton Park is celebrating after having a defibrillator installed for the community.

In October 2017 The Hatton Park WI launched a fundraising campaign to help raise £2,000 for a defibrillator to be installed at the village hall.

The WI had applies to the Aviva Community Fund and was successful in getting a grant for £1,000. Members then went on to raise more than £1,000 at their Christmas fair – achieving the amount needed for the defibrillator.

Warwickshire Hearts, which is a charity specialising in first response and life-saving skills, has helped the WI set up the defibrillator, which was installed last Friday (January 26).

Tina Davenport, president of the Hatton Park WI, said: “Not only did the WI organisation raise the money through the Aviva Community Fund but also through fundraising at our Christmas fair and a carol singing event.

“The community have supported us tremendously. We have a really nice community spirit in Hatton Park and we all worked together to the same goal.

“I am very very proud not only of my WI and committee but the community as well.

“I would like to thank our treasurer Helen Greenly, our members, our committee and the community.

“The new defibrillator will be on the outside of the village hall. There will also be a defibrillator training day on Saturday February 24 at the village hall from 2pm-4pm, which will be run by Warwickshire Hearts, which is an absolutely amazing organisation.”

Anyone who would like to join the defibrillator training session should register at: http://warwickfirstresponders.org/events/free-cpr-aed-training-hatton-park/

To join the Hattton Park WI email hattonparkwi@outlook.com