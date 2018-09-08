Harbury woman to brave the shave to help three-year-old Oliver communicate with his family

A woman from Harbury will be braving the shave this weekend to help a three-year-old boy.

Gill Bowell will be hosting a fun day and having her head shaved to help raise money for special equipment for Oliver Locket.

Oliver, who lives with his mum Sophie Locket in Dorset, has cerebral palsy and other complex needs including epilepsy. Currently Gill and her family are raising money so that he can have an eye gaze machine to help him communicate.

Gill found out about the equipment Oliver needs as her daughter, Sam Sharp, is friends with Sophie. Sophie also used to live in Harbury.

Gill said: “I decided to do it because Oliver just pulled at the heart strings. I am so thankful for the support I have already had.”

Michelle Bowell, Gill’s daughter-in-law, has been helping organise the event. She said: “I have been helping with emails and social media. We will be videoing the head shave and there will be a raffle, tombola, face painting and my 13-year-old daughter will be doing a cake stall. It would be great if people could come along and support Gill and enjoy the fun day.”

Gill’s head shave and fun day will take place at Harbury Village Club on September 15 from noon until 3pm. The head shave is due to take place around 2pm.

There will be donation buckets at the event.

To view the Facebook event page click here

To donate online click here