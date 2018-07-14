Handmade poppies for Warwick project hand-delivered from America

A collection of handmade poppies from America were recently hand-delivered to the Warwick Poppies Project.

Ricki Webb and her daughter Kelly, who travelled from the US, recently visited the Royal Warwickshire Regimental Chapel in St Mary’s Church to personally hand over the poppies Ricki created in tribute to her uncle William Richardson for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

William, who was a soldier with The Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died in October 1916 at the Somme.

Ricki’s great great grandparents were also married in St Mary’s Church.

Ricki hopes to return to Warwick in November to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War amidst the massive poppy display.

A display will be created inside St Mary’s Church from all the handmade poppies and it will be open to the public from October 5 to mid-December.

