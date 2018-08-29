Hampton Magna woman appealing for much-needed donations for refugees in Calais

A woman from Hampton Magna is appealing for donations of much-needed items for the refugees in Calais.

Emma Mort will be heading out to France next month and will be volunteering with charity Care4Calais for two days.

The 42 year old who is a teacher at Trinity Catholic School, said: “I’ve been and volunteered on two previous occasions and have seen just what vital work Care4Calais are doing.

“To provide someone with clean clothing and toiletries when maybe they haven’t changed their clothes for eight weeks is a way of treating people with dignity and giving them some of their humanity back.

“To be able to spend time with people, hear their stories and then try and do something that will make their life better is the purpose of the trip.

“I’m going with other members of Warwickshire NEU (NUT section) as well as my daughter who’s at Aylesford School and some other local students.

“In Calais we’ll be getting distribution packs ready for the afternoon, sorting out donations and then in the afternoon we’ll be going out to the camps and settlements across Calais and Dunkirk to distribute some of the basic essentials that people need.”

Emma is now appealing for donations to take to Calais on September 15.

She said: “There is so much need but we’ve decided to focus on three main items to keep it simple for people to donate.

“We’re asking for jogging bottoms (clean and in good condition for boys aged 13 plus or small mens), deodorants and wet wipes / baby wipes.

“Any donations can be dropped off at the Mashed Swedes cafe in Russell Street from now until September 14 from 7am to 3pm.

“Anything donated will go directly to making a difference in someone’s life.”

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “I am delighted to support the Care4Calais project and to raise awareness of all the good work being done by local volunteers such as Emma Mort to help those in need in Calais.

“As a charity they do excellent work helping those fleeing from conflict and in search of safety by providing them with basic necessities.

“I would encourage everyone to give generously and donate jogging bottoms, deodorants and wet wipes and deliver them to Mashed Swedes café by 5pm on Friday September 14.

“I will be there to help load the supplies ready for transport that Friday and I know the local community will pull together to provide the items needed.”

Donation can be made to the Mashed Swedes Cafe in Leamington between 7am and 3pm.