Grumpy buzzard attacking runners between Stockton and Napton

A grumpy buzzard has started to attack runners heading between Stockton and Napton, causing some of them to alter their route.

The angry bird of prey has been causing a stir on Facebook where many runners have told their stories of being swooped upon while out running on the Napton Road.

Terry Warner took a photo of the belligerent buzzard and uploaded it to the social media site yesterday (Tuesday June 12), saying: "The buzzard is still most definitely about on the Napton road and has it in for runners - as the back of my head can tell you!"

His post generated several comments.

Caroline Coward said: "He got me yesterday about 10 times, in the end I flagged down a car, a very kind lady gave me a lift 100m up the road!"

Julie Kiszely admitted to changing her route because of the bird. She said: "I stopped going that way as he was the same with me. Thought he might have calmed down a bit, but obviously not!"

And Claire Newman said: "I avoid that route April to August now after being attacked two years in a row. Got a fastest mile PB though."