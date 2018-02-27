Growing popularity of Kenilworth community coffee mornings pleases founders

A Kenilworth couple who hold monthly coffee mornings to encourage the community to get together are pleased at how popular they are becoming.

Keith and Kate Ayling founded the 'Cafe Sunday' mornings in September last year. The mornings are held at The Parochial Hall once a month, and offers a way for families and the community to be together while also serving free coffee.

Short talks are also given at the mornings for those who want to listen.

Keith said: “Kenilworth needed something different. St Nicholas Church needed something different.

"We had a vision to create a space where people could gather and feel part of a family straight away. It was important that everyone felt welcome – whoever they were.”

The couple said the amount who attend is growing each time. Around 60 people now regularly turn up.

And Kenilworth's mayor Cllr Kate Dickson attended the last Cafe Sunday, held on February 25, with her husband Cllr Richard Dickson.

Keith added: “We encourage everyone to mingle and get to know new people from Kenilworth whilst enjoying great coffee.

"The most important thing is that families can all come together and be in the same room.

“In these days when we spend so much time independently on screens, it’s really important for families to just be together, talk, play and listen together.”