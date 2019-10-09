Green bin charges could be coming to villages near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Fortnightly green bin charges could be brought in for villages near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth that fall in the Stratford district

Plans have been drawn up to charge £40 each year for the service - one of the measures to tackle the budget deficit. And the public are now being urged to have their say on Stratford District Council plans.

At this week’s cabinet meeting, council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson (Con Welcombe) explained that there would be a gap in funding over the next four years and this was confirmed by Cllr Ian Shenton (Con Wootton Wawen), the operations portfolio holder, who said: “The district council is facing significant financial and environmental pressures.

“Since 2010, there has been a 60 per cent reduction in central government grant funding which means that the council must consider a number of options to close the budget deficit in future years.

“One option is to introduce a chargeable garden waste service to help the council reduce the costs of this service. Although many residents find the garden waste collection service very convenient, it is a discretionary service, not a statutory service that we must provide.

“Without considering introducing a charge, the district council may have to look at discontinuing the existing garden waste service.”

He explained that more than 65 per cent of councils were now charging for green bin collections. These included Rugby Borough Council, Redditch Borough Council and Cotswold District Council.

The council proposes to charge £40 charge per wheeled bin or equivalent sacks from June 1 with a five per cent discount offered in the first year for those setting up an annual Direct Debit.

Residents would then receive a branded sticker/tag each year so that the crews are aware of the bins to be emptied. Those who do not want to opt into the service but still want to receive a food waste collection will be provided with a free food waste caddy which would be collected on the same day.

Councillors at the cabinet meeting agreed to consult the public who can have their say by visiting www.stratford.gov.uk/GardenWasteConsultation before Tuesday, November 17.

Residents will be asked if they would pay for the service, how much they would pay and what they would do with their garden waste if not.