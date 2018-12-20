Future of Newbold Comyn in Leamington to be discussed further in new year

The country park’s golf course closed in November 2017 when the company which was running it, Mac Golf, pulled out of its management contract with Warwick District Council.

Since then, the district council has started looking into ways it can breath new life into the large green space.

Cllr Michael Coker, portfolio holder for culture, said: “We received an overwhelming and unprecedented response to the survey of Newbold Comyn which proves how valuable our parks and open spaces are to you, and I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to share their views and comments.

“We have dedicated more time than expected to review and analyse the responses and to ensure that this study fully reflects the information we have received.

“I look forward to sharing our update with residents and visitors in the new year to ensure that more people can access this valued resource and secure its sustainable future.”

Using a list of options from consultants Sports Leisure Culture Consulting (SLC), the council is now working on a detailed report that sets out the potential future uses for Newbold Comyn, which will be presented to its executive in early 2019.

Following the Executive meeting, it is anticipated that there will be further opportunity for local people to provide feedback on these options and to help to shape the future of the country park.