Fuse board causes fire in Stockton house

A fuse board caused a fire at a Stockton house yesterday evening (Wednesday August 22) , firefighters have confirmed.

Crews were alerted to the fire at the home on Stockton Road at just before 6.20pm. Crews from Southam and Rugby attended.

Crews returned to base at around 9.40pm. Photo: Southam Fire Station

On arrival, they found a smouldering fire that was from an electrical fuse board.

The crews were able to put out the fire with CO2 extinguishers. Crews also cut away flooring to ensure the fire had not spread to other parts of the house.

Both crews had returned to base by about 9.40pm.