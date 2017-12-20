Fundraising appeal for Warwick Hospital’s new birthing centre hits another milestone

The staff behind an appeal to help make a new maternity unit at Warwick Hospital a “home away from home” are celebrating another fundraising milestone.

The Birth and Babies Appeal was launched in April to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre.

The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in 2018, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

Since it was launched the appeal has raised £53,000 out of the £200,000 target.

Throughout the year, individuals, organisations and groups in the community have been supporting the fundraising drive by making donations and hosting events.

Events held included family fun days, a gin and dessert night, a carol concert, a prosecco and pudding night, quiz nights and nearly new sales.

As well as events, there have been several people who have challenged themselves to run, swim and cycle to raise sponsorship for the appeal.

Birth and Babies supporters took part in the Two Castles 10K, the Birmingham Half Marathon, the Stratford Triathlon and the London Marathon with more events planned for the New Year.

In September Ragley Hall in Alcester opened its gardens to 400 guests and their Teddy Bear Picnic raised £3,500.

More recently, local catering company Top Nosh Food organised a Winter Wonderland Ball in aid of the appeal at Leamington Town Hall.

More than 150 people attended the ball and nearly £9,000 was raised.

Jayne Blacklay, director of development at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support for the appeal so far.

“The new birthing centre is going to be extremely beneficial for lots of local families in Warwickshire and the surrounding areas so it is lovely to see how everyone is getting involved.”

The development of the new centre will commence in January, with the opening planned for summer 2018.

The Birth and Babies appeal will help make the birthing unit the best it can be.

The Trust will be funding the build; however NHS funds only go as far as functional materials and equipment. The funds raised from the Birth and Babies Appeal will be invested into special enhancements that will make the facility fabulous for women and their families.

Fundraising will enable the Trust to buy enhanced equipment like special baby cribs and stands, rather than standard plastic cots, as well as upgrade the furnishings to make the unit feel like a home-from-home and offer a birthing pool in each delivery room.

For more information about supporting the appeal contact the fundraising team on charity@swft.nhs.uk or call 01926 495321 ext. 8049.