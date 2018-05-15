Fundraisier celebrated 60th birthday by doing double the distance on Myton Hospices walk through Warwick and Leamington.

A fundraiser decided to mark his 60th birthday by going double the distance in a recent walk to support the Myton Hospices.

Tony Galvin, of Hinckley, took part in the 12-mile Walk For Myton on Sunday having already got up at 5am to walk an extra 12 miles in the opposite direction along part of the course which takes in Warwick, Leamington and Offchurch starting at the hospice in Myton Road.

This was the fourth time Tony has taken part in the event and he has raised £2,000 for the cause over the years having been inspired to support the charity after both his sister Marian Galvin and father-in-law Colin Whiteley were cared for at Myton Hospices in their final days in 2000 and 2015 respectively.

Tony said: “The work that Myton Hospices do is inspiring and the staff and volunteers who work for the charity are the true heroes.

“Being as this was a big birthday for me I decided to challenge myself a bit and make myself work harder for the cause.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored me. It is much appreciated.

To sponsor Tony visit his JustGiving page here.