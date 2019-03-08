Funding secured for community centre in Warwick

Further funding has been granted for a community centre in Warwick.

Warwick District Council's Executive have agreed to providing funding towards the running costs of Chase Meadow Community Centre for the next three years.

The Community Centre, which opened in 2013, has been successfully run as a partnership between the Council, CMCC Ltd and St Michaels Church with an ever growing number of local groups and societies using the centre on a weekly basis as well being a popular venue for local events.

Although the centre is largely run by volunteers and only has three paid members of staff, it has been operating in deficit for the past two years due to increasing utility and building maintenance costs.

In order for the Community Centre to continue to operate and provide a much needed facility for local groups the Council’s Executive agreed to contribute £11,500 a year until 2022.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for health and community protection, Councillor Andrew Thompson said: "Chase Meadow Community Centre provides a very important support service for local people, particularly low income families, young people and those facing loneliness and isolation, I am therefore very pleased that the Council has made this decision.”