Former lawyer from Leamington was killed in car accident

Retired Leamington lawyer David Twigg, 70, was killed when he drove out into the path of a five-ton Mercedes truck at a Cotswolds road junction, an inquest was told yesterday.

Mr Twigg, 70, of Cockermouth Close, Leamington, a former criminal defence lawyer well known in Midlands courts, suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene of the collision near Bourton-on-the-Hill in the afternoon of September 13 last year, Gloucestershire Coroners Court heard.



The accident happened at the junction of the A44 and the A424.



Gloucestershire Police collision investigator Pc Gemma Carmen, told the inquest "Mr David Wilkinson was driving his five-ton Mercedes truck on the A44 when a blue Peugeot 206 car suddenly pulled out from the A424 and turned right into the path of the lorry.



“A witness said that the lorry was not going very fast and Mr Wilkinson said that he only saw the car for a split second before he hit it.”



Assistant coroner for the county Ian Dreelan said “Mr Twigg suffered multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, and was pronounced dead at the scene.



“There was a give way sign on the A424 but Mr Twigg did not stop at the junction."