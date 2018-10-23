‘Flash mob’ of baby wearing dads in Leamington after Piers Morgan comments

A ‘flash mob’ of dads wearing their babies was organised in Leamington after comments made by Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan caused outrage on Twitter last week, when he referred to Daniel Craig wearing his baby daughter in a baby carrier as ‘emasculated’.

The flash mob was organising Naturally Baby, a company in Leamington where men arrived wearing their babies, toddlers and children in slings and carriers.

A spokesperson from Naturally Baby said: “Naturally Baby are determined to demonstrate that babywearing is normal, regardless of gender.

“Modern day parenting involves dads taking an active part with mums working too. Baby wearing helps dads to bond with their baby and allows parents to be ‘hands free’ enabling them to get day to day activities done.

Naturally Baby is owned by Anna Leeksma, who is a midwife and mother of four. She set up The Cotton Nappy Company more than 10 years ago and the business has grown and recently rebranded to ‘Naturally Baby’.

It offers specialist advice on baby carriers, cloth nappies and more.