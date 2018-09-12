First ever food festival to take place in Southam on Sunday

Southam will host its first ever Food Festival on Sunday (September 16).

The event, organised by CJ’s Events, will take place at Southam Rugby Club’s ground in Kineton Road from 10am to 6pm.

The festival will be showcasing around 40 food and drink stalls from traders across the region, selling every foodie’s delight from fresh food to street food, plus alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

There will also be live music hosted by digital radio station Fresh Coventry & Warwickshire, plus children’s entertainment including donkey rides, face painting, crafts, mini fun-fair rides and more.

Featuring on the Fresh Coventry and Warwickshire radio stage will be a mixture of upbeat live music acts including Chris D. Bramley, Ciaran Elm, Coventry-born George Smith with his Big Ginge Blues Band - performing Memphis blues in the style of BB King, local urban singer-songwriter Wynter Black - who was a Judges Houses finalist on the X-Factor in 2009 and 2015, Alice Meixner and Luca FD. Fresh presenters Olly Nelson from Warwick and Leamington’s Vinny Aulak will be compering the stage.

Jamie Walker, Company Director from event organiser CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re really excited to be hosting the first ever Southam Food Festival.

“We’re hoping residents will come out on the day to support it.”

www.localfoodfestivals.co.uk/southam