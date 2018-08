Firefighters tackled a house fire in Leamington last night (Friday August 17).

Crews were called to a house in Edinburgh Crescent at about 9.15pm.

A spokesperson said: “The fire involved a ground floor kitchen and was caused by the cooker being on fire. Fire Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish this fire. This incident was closed at 10.03pm.”