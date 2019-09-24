Firefighters tackle blaze at Bubbenhall landfill site

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a landfill site in Bubbenhall yesterday (Monday).
At around 8.10am firefighters from Kenilworth as well as a fire engine and the water carrier from Leamington fire station were sent to the scene in Weston Lane.
On arrival they were faced with a large amount of rubbish well alight on the landfill.
Crews used hose reels and main jets supplied from the water carrier to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters also used a 13.5 metre ladder to bridge a gap to create a safe working platform for the crews.