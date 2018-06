Firefighters were called out to rescue a man from the river Leam in Leamington this morning (Saturday).

At around 3.45 am Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting that there was a man in the river near the Pumps Rooms in Leamington.

Two fire engines from Leamington Fire Station and the boat from Rugby Fire Station were sent to the scene.

The man was secured by firefighters using a saver line and rescued from the water using a rescue sled.