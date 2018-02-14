Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Warwick

Firefighters were called out to Warwick last night (Tuesday) after reports of a kitchen fire.
At around 10.30pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting a kitchen fire in Priory Road.
Two fire engines from Leamington were sent to the scene.
Once the crews arrived they confirmed that there was a small fire in an electrical fuse box from the incoming supply in a two storey terraced house.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using a CO2 extinguisher.
Western power also attended the scene.