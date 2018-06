Firefighters were called to a property in Harbury that was flooding.

At around 6.50pm yesterday (Friday) Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting flooding in a property in Farm Street.

A fire engine from Gaydon was sent to the scene.

On arrival the fire crew found that there was a tank in a loft that was flooding, due to a faulty ball cock.

Firefighters isolated the leak using small gear.