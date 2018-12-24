Firefighters called to flat fire in Leamington

Firefighters were called out to a flat fire in Leamington yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received the first of two 999 calls at 1pm reporting a flat fire in St Pauls Square.

The callers also reported that there were still people trapped inside the property.

Three fire crews, two from Leamington and one from Kenilworth, were sent to the scene.

The incident involved a fire in the bedroom of a flat.

All people were out of the flat when the crews arrived.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. Large fans were also used to clear the property of smoke.