Firefighters were called out to a fire in a multi-storey car park in Leamington.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were notified at around 9.30am yesterday (Wednesday September 12) to reports of a car smoking on the 6th floor of the Royal Priors multi-storey car park on Park Street.

One fire engine from Leamington and one from Kenilworth were sent to the scene.

The fire was out on when the crews arrived and firefighters made the vehicle safe.