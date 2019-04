Firefighters were called out to a fire at Warwick Castle yesterday (Sunday)

At around 4.39pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a fire in the open at Warwick Castle.

The crews were called out to the fire yesterday afternoon.

Two fire engines from Leamington Fire Station were sent to the scene.

When the crews arrived they found that the incident involved decking on fire and was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.