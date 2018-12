Firefighters were called to an electrical fire in Warwick yesterday (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a fire involving underground electrical cables in Dickins Road at 3.36pm.

One fire crew from Leamington station was sent to the scene.

When crews arrived they found cables were alight underground in the path and used CO2 and dry powder extinguishers to put out the fire.

Firefighters also requested the attendance of the electricity board to isolate the supplies.