Firefighters were called out to a car fire in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday)

At 1.09pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting a car fire in Crackley Lane.

One fire engine from Kenilworth Fire Station was sent to the scene.

Once the crew arrived they found one vehicle well alight on the side of the road.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and foam.