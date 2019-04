Firefighters were called out to a fire in Budbrooke this afternoon (Thursday).

At 12.45pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a number of 999 calls reporting a car on fire on the A4189 Hampton Road.

A fire crew from Leamington was sent to the scene.

One fire engine from Leamington fire station was sent to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reel and small gear.