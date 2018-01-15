Firefighters called out to number of incidents in Warwick District over weekend

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a number of incidents across the Warwick District over the weekend.

On Saturday evening Firefighters responded to two 999 calls concerning a fire in Leamington around 8.20pm

Two crews from the town attended the incident, which was on Clemens Street, where they found a pile of rubbish against a property on fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire had caused charring to a garage door.

On Sunday evening firefighters were called out to three fires.

The first was reported to the fire and rescue service at 6.37pm, where a bin shed was reported to be on fire in Kempton Drive in Warwick.

One fire engine from Leamington was sent to the scene and the firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

The second incident of the night was reported around 6.44pm.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received two emergency calls reporting a bin fire on Priory Road in Kenilworth.

One fire engine from Kenilworth was sent to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

The third fire was called in at 7.56pm reporting smoke coming from the electrical cupboard in a block of residential flats in Avenue Road in Leamington.

Two fire crews from Leamington were mobilised.

When the crews arrived they found smoke coming from a power point within an electrical cupboard.

The electricity supplier was requested to attend and make the scene safe.

Crews remained in attendance until the supplier arrived.