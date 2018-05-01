Firefighters called out to fire at Warwick home

Firefighters were called out to a fire in Warwick last night (Monday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a kitchen fire at a home in Romani Close at around 5.30pm.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene.

One was sent from Leamington fire station and another was sent from Kenilworth fire station.

On arrival the crews confirmed that there was a fire in the kitchen and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The crews also requested the attendance of the Fire Emergency Support Service (FESS) to assist the residents.