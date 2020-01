Firefighters from Leamingtoin have been tackling a car fire following a road traffic collision near Warwick.

An emergency call was placed at about 8.15am this morning.

Fire and Rescue

The crew attended the incident on B4463,near Longbridge Island and Junction 15 of the M40 and were detained for 25 minutes.

Google Maps and the AA traffic and travel website are displaying several incidents and congestion in the area.