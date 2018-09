A Kenilworth theatre will be the scene of a training exercise for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service today (Thursday September 13).

Between 10am and noon at the Priory Theatre in Rosemary Hill, fire crews will recreate a fire within the building with reports of several people reported missing.

Smoke machines will be in use.

A spokesman for the fire service has told residents not to be alarmed if they see a lot of fire engines and smoke by the theatre.