Fire in accommodation area at Warwick Castle being investigated

An investigation has been launched in to the fire that happened at Warwick Castle at the weekend.

The fire happened at around 4.39pm yesterday (Sunday)

Warwick Castle GV

Two fire engines from Leamington Fire Station were sent to the scene where they found that the incident involved decking on fire.

The fire was located on a decked walkway in the Knight's Village accommodation area in the castle grounds.

Nick Blofeld, Divisional Director at Warwick Castle said: "We did experience a small fire in Knight’s Village yesterday which was safely extinguished within a short time.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt assistance.

The Knight's Village. Photo by Warwick Castle.

"The Castle and Knight’s Village remain open today and we are focused on ensuring there is as little disruption to our overnight guests as possible. An investigation is underway."