Fire crews spend the night battling Warwick barn fire

Fire crews have been battling a barn fire on Hampton Road since yesterday evening.

At 16:25 hours Sunday, September 23, fire control received a call alerting them to the blaze.

Two appliances from Leamington made their way and, due to further calls, fire control mobilised an Appliance from Wellesbourne to assist.

The barn, around ten metres high, thirty metres long and fifteen metres wide, was well alight.

The building was storing around one hundred bales of hay and various farm machinery.

Fire crews used Hose Reel Jets and a Water Curtain to deal with this incident.

A spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire crews have been in attendance throughout the night and at this time steady progress is being made at this incident with crews damping down. It is still not known how long fire crews will be committed at this incident."