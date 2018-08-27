Fire at building construction site in Leamington

Firefighters tackled a fire at a building construction site in Leamington last night (Sunday).

Two 999 calls were made at about 6.40pm reporting smoke coming from a building in Wood Street.

A spokersperon for the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident involved a building under construction consisting of three floors measuring 25 by 25 metres in size. The fire was located in the underground car park. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.”