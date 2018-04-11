Finalists of this year's Worthies revealed

The finalists for this year’s Worthies, Kenilworth’s unique awards ceremony, have been revealed.

The many nominees in each category have now been whittled down to three.

People and businesses who have made the final three in each category were announced at a drinks reception at The Queen and Castle pub on Tuesday April 10.

The finalists are as follows:

Business of the Year: Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Steve Crowe and Son Butchers, The Gallery.

Business Person of the Year: Cara Pickering – The Gallery, Caroline Eley – Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Paul Crowe – Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Restaurant/Cafe of the Year: Ego, Pomeroys, The Indian Edge.

Retailer of the Year: Crustum, Kenilworth Books, Treehouse Bookshop.

Cultural or Sports Club of the Year: Kenilworth Ladies Rugby Team, Kenilworth Runners, Louise Hanson – Kenilworth Vibes.

Charity/Fundraising Organisation of the Year: Kenilworth Christmas Lights, Kenilworth Lions Club, The Priory Theatre.

Pub of the Year: Lil Greens, The Engine, The Gallery.

The overall winners will be revealed at a ceremony held at the Chesford Grange Hotel on Thursday May 24.

There will also be two special awards given out on the night.

The first, The Worthies Award, will go to a person who deserves recognition for the hard work they carry out throughout Kenilworth.

And ‘The Young Persons Worthies Award’, will go to someone under 18 who has overcome adversity or a major obstacle in their life, worked hard to make a positive change in their community, or who has led by example to act as a role model to other young people.