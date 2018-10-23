Final preparations underway for fireworks at Kenilworth Castle

This year’s fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle is just around the corner, and organisers are making their final preparations for another great show.

The display, organised by Kenilworth Round Table, will be held on Saturday November 3.

Ian Grigg of Kenilworth Round Table said: “Preparations are going well - we’re just putting the final touches in place. And the ticket sales have been going very well.”

Gates will open at 5.30pm and close at 6.45pm, with the main display starting at about 7pm.

Castle Hill, Castle Road and Castle Green will be fully closed to cars from 4.30 to 9pm, while Clinton Lane, High Street and Elizabeth Way will be access-only.

Fantastic Fireworks will be orchestrating the show once again this year. The display will be set to music and against the backdrop of the illuminated castle.

For safety reasons, tickets are advance-only as they were last year. They can either be bought online or in store at Kenilworth Castle Shop, Coventry Building Society, Kenilworth Books, Bakers Dozen, Steve Crowe & Son Butchers and Warwick University Student Union.

Adult tickets are £10, and are £5 for children under 13 and senior citizens over 65.

A park-and-ride service will be in operation from War Memorial Park in Coventry to take visitors to and from the bus stops in Abbey End.

Buses will run every few minutes from 4.40pm up to 5.55pm, and the return journeys will start from 7.45pm with the last bus at 9pm. The journey costs £1.50 per person each way.

Kenilworth Round Table has encouraged those living close by to walk if they can, but advised anyone driving to allow plenty of time for their journey and to park considerately.