A fire in a field in Ladbroke had to be put out by firefighters yesterday afternoon (Tuesday August 21).

Warwickshire Fire Service were called to the fire at Church Road at 3.15pm. Around 500 square metres of grassland was burning.

One crew from Southam was initially alerted. When they arrived, they immediately called for three further appliances, which were sent from Gaydon, Leamington and Rugby.

Crews used beaters, hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire after around 45 minutes.