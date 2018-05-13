Festival event to help funding bid for iconic Warwick buildings

Supporters of one of Warwick’s most iconic buildings are continuing their fundraising bid to upgrade the 700-year-old buildings.

As part of the Warwick Festival, Guy of Warwick Legend, which takes place from May 26 to May 28, the Lord Leycester Hospital will be hosting a fundraising event to celebrate its history.

The Warwick Festival will see a number of attractions in the town put on special Guy of Warwick events.

At The Lord Leycester there will be a ‘Guy of Warwick’ daytime medieval party on Sunday, May 27.

The events will be part of an ongoing four-year campaign to raise funds to ensure the Lord Leycester can keep its doors open to the community and continue its 450-year charitable mission of providing homes to wounded warriors and former soldiers.

The hospital was founded by Robert Dudley, Earl of Leycester (Leicester) in 1571, to take care of wounded warriors of Warwickshire. The Lord Leycester wants to continue to provide a community for ex-services who put their lives on the line for their country.

Later this year the team at the Lord Leycester will try for a second bid for Heritage Lottery funding.

The fundraising efforts will also preserve and maintain the chapel and the unique 16th century buildings as a sanctuary and legacy of a community that has existed since the 1300s with the Guilds of Warwick who built the buildings for their civic tasks.

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, said: “We intend to be an integral part of life in Warwick and the surrounding areas, and continue the legacy of seven hundred years of philanthropic life in Warwick, but we need support raising funds.”

