Ferncumbe School pupils enjoy hearty breakfast thanks to Hatton Adventure World

A delicious, healthy full English breakfast was served to 27 school children at Hatton Adventure World on Tuesday.

Children aged from six to seven from Ferncumbe Church of England School in Hatton were collected by tractor and open-top trailer and transported to the farm park where they learnt about the benefits of eating a hearty breakfast, while enjoying locally sourced bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans and wholemeal toast served by farmers and members of the Warwickshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) .