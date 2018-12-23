Father Christmas stops by Warwick Hospital to bring festive cheer

People being treated at Warwick Hospital were left full of festive cheer following a visit from Father Christmas earlier this month.

Joined by Mrs Claus and his elves, Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to stop by the hospital on his brightly decorated bus.

Father Christmas stopped by Warwick Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer. Photo supplied.

With the bus parked on the hospital grounds, Santa’s elves invited passers by to get on and get into the Christmas spirit.

Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Claus visited a number of different wards, giving them chance to give out mince pies to lots of surprised patients and visitors.

Particularly pleased to see the Claus’ were children staying on MacGregor Ward. The paediatric patients made sure Santa was aware of what is on their Christmas wish lists and smiled for photographs after being given presents.

Director of Nursing Fiona Burton said: “It’s never nice to be unwell but it’s particularly difficult at Christmas when we like to be at home with our loved ones. We always aim to get people out of hospital as soon as it is safe to do so but some people do need to be with us a little longer.

“It’s really nice to see how much the Santa Bus cheered everyone up, our patients but also our staff who do a fantastic job all year round. I want to thank Escape Arts for this visit, it clearly means a lot to people here.”

The visit was thanks to local charity Escape Arts. With bases in both Stratford upon Avon and Nuneaton, they work with people all over Warwickshire on a range of creative and community heritage projects. Every year the Escape Arts team transform their bus into Santa’s grotto to visit children and families who cannot visit a traditional grotto for whatever reason.

Karen Williams, Director at Escape Arts said: “We are delighted to visit Warwick Hospital, it has special meaning to Santa and all his helpers.

“Escape helps people of all age groups to work together on creative and heritage projects, helping to reduce isolation and build vibrant, happy communities. These Santa visits always seem to put smiles on faces and brighten up people’s days.

“Gifts have been generously donated from across the community through a toy drive and mince pies were provided by West’s Bakery in Wellesbourne and Sainsburys. I want to thank everyone who has made this possible.”