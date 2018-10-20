Fashion show raises funds for Warwick’s Lord Leycester Hospital

The Great Hall at The Lord Leycester Hospital was transformed into an catwalk for The Mayor of Warwick’s Fashion Show, which was held last Friday (October 12).

Hosted by Kate Cleary (owner of Ostrich Boutique) and Heaphy’s, the fashion show featured some of the stores’ autumn/winter collections worn by volunteer models from around the Warwick community, including the mayor.

Molly, one of the models.

The show was held as a fundraiser for The Lord Leycester Hospital’s restoration appeal and raised more than £1,000 for the campaign to conserve and protect the Lord Leycester into the future.

Cllr Mandy Littlejohn was one of the models for the fashion show.