Family starts game that gets Budbrooke community out and about

A family living in the Budbrooke parish are getting families in their local community out and about with a game.

Last weekend Michelle Fogarty and her children, who live in Hampton on the Hill, decided to engage with the community by hiding painted rocks around the Budbrooke area.

So far 13 rocks have been hidden around Budbrooke.

Michelle has five children and her four oldest children; Evie, aged 12, Arwen, aged eight, Mylo, aged four and Gabriel, aged two, took part in the painting.

Michelle said: “A friend of mine started a group up in Henley, which has got so much involvement from the community.

“I thought it would be great to involve the community in something similar so I got my four children to paint some stones, and we hid 13 around Budbrooke village such as outside the shop, the park and the doctors surgery.

“They had great fun painting and coming up with elaborate designs.

Some of the rocks that are hidden around Budbrooke.

“The main aim was to actually get my children more active, and to make it fun. We thought that it would be a great game for other children and their families to get involved in too. We only moved here a year ago, so it also seemed a nice idea to engage with people.”

A Budbrooke Rocks Facebook page has also been created so people can have clues and post pictures of themselves with the rock.

Michelle said: “We left some visual clues on the Budbrooke Rocks Facebook page and then waited to see who found them.

“It’s just a fun way of getting families out and about, and engaging the local people.

Michelle's children creating the rocks.

“I’ve even asked the local preschool to get involved by painting some stones. We are also organizing a special Easter Stone Hunt.”

To find the group search for Budbrooke Rocks on Facebook.