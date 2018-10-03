Family pays tribute to retired Leamington teacher who died after being hit by car in town

The family of a retired Leamington teacher who died after being hit by a car last week in the town have paid tribute to her.

Marlene Sandra Head, 69, was struck by a car on Camberwell Terrace as she crossed the road on Thursday September 27. She died 12 hours later in hospital.

Following her death, Marlene's family released this statement: "Over some 40 years' teaching in Warwickshire, from the early 1970s at Kineton High School, then both St Joseph's Convent and Crackley Hall School in Kenilworth, Marlene touched the lives of innumerable children and families.

"Everybody remembers Mrs Head with admiration, respect and affection.

"In her all too brief retirement, Marlene pursued a variety of interests with U3A and Village Voices choir.

"She leaves behind her husband Tom, daughter Sarah, son Murray and grandson Wilfred."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision that is believed to have occurred when a silver Mercedes C200 car turned from Radford Road onto Camberwell Terrace as Marlene was crossing the road.

She was taken by ambulance to Walsgrave Hospital. Despite treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, she died at 9.30pm.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to contact PC 531 Mark Russell on 101 quoting incident 84 of September 27 2018.